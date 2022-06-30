ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainian soldiers train in UK on range of complex weapons with British Army

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

More than 450 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the UK on a range of complex weapons seen as vital in the fight against Russia .

Troops have raced through courses in recent weeks on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire and elsewhere, surprising British Army officers with their hunger to learn.

According to Sky News, they have been learning to use the multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), a large weapon on wheels that fires 12 rockets “at speed” out to a range of more than 50 miles.

The soldiers are now said to be ready to “return to Ukraine ”.

