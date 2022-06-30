Upper East Side Shooting Just Days After SCOTUS Overturned New York Gun Law

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO