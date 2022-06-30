Upper East Side Shooting Just Days After SCOTUS Overturned New York Gun Law
A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while pushing her baby daughter in a stroller in New...www.newsweek.com
A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while pushing her baby daughter in a stroller in New...www.newsweek.com
what does the shooting have to do with the ruling of the supreme court ? Newsweek? can you answer me
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4