Ricky Martin’s ex-manager files $3m lawsuit that references ‘career-ending allegation’

By Maanya Sachdeva
 3 days ago

Ricky Martin’s former manager Rebecca Drucker is suing the singer for over $3m in unpaid commissions, alleging a “flagrant” breach of contract.

As per court documents filed in the LA Central District Court on Wednesday (29 June), Drucker managed Martin twice until their relationship ended in earlier this year.

The first time was from 2014 until 2018 when she resigned after a “particularly ugly incident in Dubai” allegedly between the singer – real name Enrique Martin Morales – and his representatives.

Two years later, she was reinstated as his manager after Martin allegedly “begged Rebecca” to return to work for him amid “absolute turmoil” in the Puerto Rican singer’s life.

According to the 15-page filing, obtained by Deadline , Drucker “agreed and resurrected Martin’s career in every way”.

Back as Martin’s “manager and top adviser”, Drucker said, she “guided Martin on his recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors”. She highlighted the singer’s recent North America tour alongside Enrique Iglesias last year, adding that Martin “made millions of dollars” with Drucker by his side.

Drucker also wrote that she “fiercely protected” the singer when he was allegedly “threatened with a potentially career-ending allegation in September 2020”. She said she advised Martin and brought in “top litigation counsel to handle the matter” as a result of which her former client “emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence”.

The filing read: “There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement.

“By his flagrant breach of contract, Martin betrayed Rebecca and took for granted her loyalty, dedication, and exceptional service to him.

Drucker said she resigned from her job again in April 2022, alleging that “Martin fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied” to her.

Further, she claims, “Martin has now threatened Rebecca and is attempting to force her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause to silence” Drucker about the singer’s “abhorrent behavior” which she has “witnessed and endured.”

Drucker has asked for a trial by jury and is seeking damages “in excess of $3m, subject to discovery and accounting, and in an amount to be proven at trial”.

The Independent has contacted Martin’s representatives for comment.

Drucker’s lawsuit comes ahead of the release of Martin’s latest album, a sequel to his Grammy winner Pausa , and the singer’s first television project since he starred as Antonio D’Amico in Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018.

Martin will next be seen in the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy Mrs American Pie, based on Juliet McDaniel’s book. He has been cast to play the 10-episode series’ male lead Robert.

