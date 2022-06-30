ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Voices: The Republican Party has given up on governing

By Eric Garcia
 3 days ago

On Tuesday evening firebrand Representative Lauren Boebert unsurprisingly beat back her Republican primary challenger, state Senator Don Coram, in Colorado ’s 3rd district. Mr Coram had run on the fact that Ms Boebert, who has earned a reputation for inflammatory remarks, was ineffective.

“I have been critical of the opponent’s record and I’d liken it to a new Denver football player, in that she throws a lot of passes but has zero completions”, he said in their debate last month, according to Colorado Newsline . “Who would be happy with that?”

In response, Ms Boebert criticized his work with Democrats in Colorado’s state legislature and said he voted for a “Department of Illegal Immigration,” because he supported to create the Colorado Office of New Americans, which he defended by saying undocumented immigrants had a right to go to school and health care, which was met with boos.

In the end, voters in the 3rd district won. But it’s further indication that in many races, Republicans have shown little interest in sending election officials to Washington who actually know how to govern.

The same night as Ms Boebert’s victory, Representative Mary Miller–who was in the headlines this weekend for saying that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade was a victory for “white life”–beat Representative Rodney Davis of Illinois.

Mr Davis is a ranking member of the House Administration Committee and prior to that worked for Ms Miller’s predecessor, John Shimkus, who authored legislation to make 911 the universal emergency number for mobile phones as well as landlines.

Had Mr Davis won and Republicans gained the majority in November, he would have become the Administration Committee’s chairman. But Illinois Republicans have shown they, much like their counterparts in other states, are uninterested in actually understanding the levers of power and how to pass legislation.

A similar dynamic was in play in West Virginia when Republican Representative Alex Mooney, who is facing an investigation from the House Ethics Committee, beat Representative David McKinley, largely on the back of Mr Trump ’s endorsement. Mr McKinley largely faced former president Donald Trump’s wrath after he voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

A vote for the infrastructure bill also earned Representative Fred Upton, one of the longest-serving Republicans in the House, death threats . Mr Upton is a former chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, by far one of the most powerful bodies in the House, but his insufficient loyalty to Mr Trump (whom he voted to impeach) would have meant a tough primary and said the threats made bipartisan votes “ frightening .”

The trend isn’t just isolated to the House though. In North Carolina, Mr Trump has endorsed Representative Ted Budd to replace retiring Senator Richard Burr, who helped negotiate the gun bill and served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and led its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

By contrast, Mr Budd beat out former Governor Pat McCrory and last year, was part of a group of Republicans who said he couldn’t vote in-person because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only to high-tail it down to Florida for the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The same can be said in Ohio, where firebrand candidate JD Vance , who has no experience in government, is running to replace Senator Rob Portman–who negotiated the bipartisan infrastructure bill–and in Missouri, former governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in disgrace after allegedly sexually blackmailing a woman, is running to replace Senator Roy Blunt, a consummate dealmaker who along with Mr Portman, helped negotiate the gun bill that passed last week. Last week, Mr Greitens caused a stir when he posted an ad of himself with a rifle hunting “RINOs”.

There are some exceptions; Representative Madison Cawthorn lost his primary last month and Senator Richard Shelby, a former chairman of the Senate appropriations committee known for bringing projects back home, saw his former chief of staff Katie Boyd Britt win her primary. But those were extraordinary circumstances; the whole North Carolina establishment turned on Mr Cawthorn and Mr Trump switched his endorsement from Representative Mo Brooks.

Nowadays, the top priorities for Republicans are no longer governing and passing legislation but fealty to Mr Trump and “owning the libs.” Republicans could likely win back a majority in both chambers–which would stymie any of Joe Biden’s agenda–but a lack of institutional knowledge could make it harder for the next president to pass legislation.

Comments / 37

Greg Olinger
2d ago

Govern? You mean like the Democrats are doing? If you have not figured out how bad liberals are for the country now. Then you are truly lost.

Oicu812
2d ago

When you tell the truth you don't have to remember what you said. Lying constantly is a lot of work and leaves no time for governing.

Machine Kill Commies
2d ago

Wrong, but The Independent has given up on journalism, and apparently common sense. Also congrats to Boebert! Anybody with half a brain could see she was going to win. Last GOP Primary she was by 9 points, this time she won by 27. And The Independent refuses to accept reality and acknowledge the direction this country is headed.

Related
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

