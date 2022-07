The New York Yankees have been relentlessly effective on both sides of the ball in 2022, a revolution you can thank the coaching staff for. Led by Matt Blake on the bump and Dillon Lawson in the cages, the Yankees have managed to overhaul their programs, rejuvenate individual players and set themselves up for extended (and well-respected) success for years to come.

