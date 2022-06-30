ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Wanna Live Next to Crossgates Mall? New Apartments Planned

By Chrissy
 3 days ago
There was a proposal for an apartment complex more than three years ago on a piece of land next to Crossgates Mall. Lawsuits delayed the project, but now it has the green light. Where is this Apartment Complex Going to be Built?. The land is next to Crossgates mall...

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

