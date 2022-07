English landscapes could be home to two million very old and remarkable trees, as many as 10 times the recorded number, a study suggests.News that most of the country’s old trees are still yet to be found has been described as “remarkable” by campaigners at the Woodland Trust, who are calling for legal protected status for the “cathedrals of the natural world”.Ancient trees are those which show exceptional age for their species, and have features such as a hollowing trunk, dead wood in their canopy and other organisms such as fungi or plants growing on them.They can also have cultural...

