MAN ARRESTED AFTER DOGS FOUND MALNOURISHED, COVERED WITH FLEAS

 3 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for allegedly neglecting numerous dogs. A couple of weeks ago,...

REPORT OF A STABBING OVERNIGHT

An emergency call of a stabbing prompted requests to Richmond law enforcement agencies to respond overnight. The incident occurred on the Richmond Avenue bridge. Medics and police arrived and reports were the victim suffered an arm wound and the suspects fled the scene with officers pursuing. No additional information has been released as to the condition of the victim or the suspects.
WETM

Nine dogs shot in the head in Springboro

The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro. Here’s more on this case. Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers. “In the 18 years that I have...
SPRINGBORO, PA
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE TURNS INTO STAND-OFF

Connersville police responded to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday and were advised that the suspect, James G Zervos the third of Batesville, was also wanted out of several other jurisdictions with felony arrest warrants. Upon arrival, two females exited and confirmed that Zervos was inside, but after several commands, he refused to exit the home. Police searched the home and suspected that Zervos had climbed into the attic and barricaded himself there. The Connersville Police Department SWAT team was called in and after approximately 2 1/2 house and several attempts to talk the suspect out of the attic, officers went up and located him hiding in the flooring. Zervos was taken into custody, transported to Reid Hospital-Connersville and then lodged in the Fayette County Jail on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, as well as, warrant charges out of Decatur County and Cherokee County, Georgia.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
SHOTS FIRED NEAR VAIL ELEMENTARY

An emergency call of shots fired in the area of Vail Elementary school last night. Richmond police officers responded and reports are that one hispanic male was placed into custody. The emergency call prompted requests for EMS as well, but no additional information as to the condition of the suspect was made available. This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton early Sunday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of Auburn Avenue on the reports of shots fired in the area around 5:40 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 dead after motorcycle...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Kids found padlocked in Norwood apartment, mother arrested: Court docs

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother was arrested after her children were found padlocked inside an apartment in Norwood, according to court documents. The documents state a caseworker went to the home near Hunter and Lawn avenues for an unannounced visit. When she arrived she said she saw a padlock...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dead in crash on Blue Rock Road

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 5900 block just outside Interstate 275. The motorcyclist went over the center line and hit a guard rail. They were ejected during the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
FRANKLIN COUNTY ASKING FOR HELP FINDING PERSONS

The Franklin County Sheriff’s department has identified two persons of interest in connection with a recent series of vehicle break-ins and are asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Dustin A. Hurley and 31-year-old Amanda Ziegler, both of Columbus, Indiana. The pair was last seen driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Callers can remain anonymous.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Wanted man arrested following foot pursuit

A wanted man was arrested following a brief foot pursuit Thursday morning just before 10:30. Bellefontaine Police went out to a residence in the 300 block of North Park Street regarding a trespassing complaint. Officers learned Gregory Hill, 36, at large, was at the residence and was not supposed to...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mont Co. Sheriff to hold an OVI checkpoint tonight

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting OVI sobriety checkpoints from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, a media release said. >>Dayton OSHP: Don’t get behind the wheel impaired this Fourth of July weekend.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman dead in Warren County crash, fire chief says

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Friday after a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened shortly before 5:35 p.m. on Zoar Road between Talon Court and Eagle Court, according to Hamilton Township police. One car appears to have flipped and landed overturned in a shallow body of...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Multiple injured in a New Lebanon barn fire

NEW LEBANON — Multiple people were injured from a barn fire in New Lebanon Friday afternoon, according to New Lebanon fire dispatchers. Fire crews were called to a barn on fire in the 12000 block of Eagle Road around 1 p.m. The victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital,...
NEW LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springboro man dies in late-night motorcycle crash

A Springboro man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Miami Twp. >> READ: Several Miami Valley law enforcement agencies will be out for the Fourth of July weekend. Seth Vision, 21, lost control of a 2009 Honda motorcycle after crossing into the opposite lane and striking a curb at approximately 2:19 AM., according to a Miami Twp. Police crash report.
SPRINGBORO, OH

