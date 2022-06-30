MAN ARRESTED AFTER DOGS FOUND MALNOURISHED, COVERED WITH FLEAS

Connersville police responded to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday and were advised that the suspect, James G Zervos the third of Batesville, was also wanted out of several other jurisdictions with felony arrest warrants. Upon arrival, two females exited and confirmed that Zervos was inside, but after several commands, he refused to exit the home. Police searched the home and suspected that Zervos had climbed into the attic and barricaded himself there. The Connersville Police Department SWAT team was called in and after approximately 2 1/2 house and several attempts to talk the suspect out of the attic, officers went up and located him hiding in the flooring. Zervos was taken into custody, transported to Reid Hospital-Connersville and then lodged in the Fayette County Jail on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, as well as, warrant charges out of Decatur County and Cherokee County, Georgia.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO