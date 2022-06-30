ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CITY ISSUES REMINDER ABOUT FIREWORKS USAGE

1017thepoint.com
 3 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--The city of Richmond has issued a reminder about setting of fireworks in advance of the holiday...

1017thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

Saturday Indian Lake Traffic Changes

The Russells Point and Washington Township Police Departments will be combining efforts throughout the Village of Russells Point and Northern Washington Township on July 2, 2022. Resources will be focused on traffic enforcement with an emphasis on the detection and apprehension of intoxicated and distracted drivers. The launch site for...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
FOX59

Storm damage reported in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The July 4th holiday weekend will include clean up with the celebration in Rush County, after severe weather left storm damage in the Rushville area. According to the city’s Facebook page, there were several reports of trees down, with damage particularly bad from 11th Street to 16th Street. David Slaton shared […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

EATON DRIVER EXAM STATION TO REOPEN

Governor Mike Dewine announced the driver examination office in Eaton, that was closed in June of 2020, will reopen under a new pilot 3rd Party Driver Examination program. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is corking to partner with outside businesses to expand driver examination testing locations throughout the state. Beginning today, the Ohio BMV is launching the pilot program in Preble County and expects to expand to seven other locations around the state over the summer. It was also announced that Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online, through the newly upgraded BMV.Ohio.Gov.
EATON, OH
WTHR

Friday evening storm leaves damage in Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Officials in Rush County are investigating damage left from Friday evening storm, and whether someone was hurt while attending the county fair. Charles Kemker, the county's Emergency Management Agency director, said the damage was mostly around Rushville but some trees and limbs were reported down outside the city.
RUSHVILLE, IN
woofboomnews.com

Muncie’s First of Two: Fireworks Show from July 2!

From almost accounts, it was a tremendous display of fun, and patriotism July 2, 2022 at Prairie Creek in the near Muncie area. The 20 minute display and music soundtrack was produced by Pyrotecnico, formerly Melrose Pyrotechnics started at 10 p.m. over the water to the sounds of cheers, applause, and honking horns. The weather held, though dark, overcast skies in the late afternoon had some wondering if the show would go on, or, perhaps if the show might start early – which is never a first-choice, due to late arriving huge crown that needed to safely find their spots. The 22 1/2 minute display is planned for Monday July 4, 2022 – the Official City of Muncie Fireworks display at Muncie Central High School grounds. Wheeling Avenue and High Street Bridge will close at 8:30 p.m. for seating and safety, according to the Muncie Police Department, for that 10 p.m. show as well – with music on 104.1 WLBC, as well as 104.9 WERK-FM. Photos in this story were provided by Facebook User Tee LeeAnn, as well as City of Muncie Page.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Police tower falls, fairgrounds damaged in Rushville storms

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A communications tower fell onto the Rushville Police Department, and trees were downed during the Rush County Fair as a storm moved through the area Friday night, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency. A photo from Ryan Cameron showed the police department’s tower...
RUSHVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

REPORT OF A STABBING OVERNIGHT

An emergency call of a stabbing prompted requests to Richmond law enforcement agencies to respond overnight. The incident occurred on the Richmond Avenue bridge. Medics and police arrived and reports were the victim suffered an arm wound and the suspects fled the scene with officers pursuing. No additional information has been released as to the condition of the victim or the suspects.
1017thepoint.com

WARRANT ISSUED FOR RICHMOND BUSINESSMAN

(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond businessman is being featured Thursday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Matt Jennings appears on the department’s Warrant Wednesday social media page. Jennings is wanted for three counts of forgery, identity deception, and theft. He has operated a local mobile home company and has been the subject of several civil suits in recent years. A couple of years ago, he was charged criminally in northern Indiana after allegedly taking money to move a victim’s mobile home but never performing the service. When he’s apprehended, Jennings will be held on a $50,000 bond.
RICHMOND, IN
WKBN

Owners of ‘haunted’ Greenville Manor speak out

Over the last few months, we've shared with you stories about ghost hunting inside the Greenville Manor. Thursday night, First News asked the owners of the house why they bought a home that's almost 150 years old, and do they think it's haunted?
Agriculture Online

Hometown Hero: Preble County Problem Solver

Jane Marshall’s knack for putting together triangles and squares into beautiful quilt patterns is only trumped by her ability to piece together people, resources, and opportunities in her community. Natalina Bausch talks with Jane about her childhood and her involvement in the community.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

United Way of Franklin County steps up with gasoline relief

— With gas prices continuing to increase, United Way of Franklin County (UWFC) board members saw a need to act quickly to help individuals who have been affected. “The Board of Directors felt strongly about assisting those that are struggling to afford gas,” said Executive Director Kelly Bulmer. “So, we reached out to one of our partners to see how we could help.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

FRANKLIN COUNTY ASKING FOR HELP FINDING PERSONS

The Franklin County Sheriff’s department has identified two persons of interest in connection with a recent series of vehicle break-ins and are asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Dustin A. Hurley and 31-year-old Amanda Ziegler, both of Columbus, Indiana. The pair was last seen driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Callers can remain anonymous.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
meigsindypress.com

Three in Custody for Alleged ”Large Quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine”

POMEROY, Ohio – Three people are in custody following an multi-agency interdiction operation for alleged drug activity. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force along with officers from the Middleport Police Department and deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation near the Meigs and Gallia County line along State Route 7. Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force received information regarding three individuals that were allegedly traveling to Dayton, Ohio from Middleport to pick up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy