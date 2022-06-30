ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain possible this weekend; heat and humidity soar today and Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

WHAT’S NOW: Temperatures soar for today and Friday, with daytime highs reaching above 90 for Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6qFx_0gQd8ptE00

WHAT'S NEXT: Tracking rainy weather for Friday night into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kswS9_0gQd8ptE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPqTC_0gQd8ptE00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says rainy weather is expected on Saturday and maybe Sunday ahead of Fourth of July.

TODAY: Increased sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures in the high-80s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures drop in the high-60s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures rise into the low-90s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: The details will be changing daily. Unfortunately, there will be a system slowly moving through. Timing is everything right now. Leaning on a Saturday morning/afternoon rain event, with Sunday being generally OK. But will it be a washout? Don't know for sure yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYzqH_0gQd8ptE00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox29.com

Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey, around nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices continued to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.85, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.14 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy