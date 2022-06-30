WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain possible this weekend; heat and humidity soar today and Friday

WHAT’S NOW: Temperatures soar for today and Friday, with daytime highs reaching above 90 for Friday.

WHAT'S NEXT: Tracking rainy weather for Friday night into the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says rainy weather is expected on Saturday and maybe Sunday ahead of Fourth of July.

TODAY: Increased sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures in the high-80s.

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures drop in the high-60s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures rise into the low-90s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: The details will be changing daily. Unfortunately, there will be a system slowly moving through. Timing is everything right now. Leaning on a Saturday morning/afternoon rain event, with Sunday being generally OK. But will it be a washout? Don't know for sure yet.