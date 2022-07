Sunny, hot and dry again today. However, a frontal boundary will try and sag into the state after midnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. This may be able to trigger a few hit and miss showers in NW and northern Ohio late this evening and into early tomorrow morning. Coverage is minor, at 30% of the state, but we wont say all areas stay dry either. If rain happens, we are looking at a few hundredths to a few tenths, down to at most I-70.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO