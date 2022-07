Zach LaVine just signed the max extension to stay with the Chicago Bulls, and sure enough, he’s ecstatic to be with the Windy City franchise long-term. The 27-year-old uber-athletic guard agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million deal to stay with the Bulls. He also has a player option in the final year of the deal, which means he’ll be with Chicago at least until the 2026-27 season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO