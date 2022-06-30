Montour Commissioners Approve Sale of Former County Offices

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners, in a rare split vote, moved Thursday to spend $1 million to purchase a communication tower on Summerson Mountain in Chapman Township, the seller an Avis area family. The vote to approve the purchase was two to one, board chairman Miles Kessinger and commissioner Jeff Snyder voting yes, commissioner Angela Harding the no vote.
HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Framed newspaper clippings lining the walls at the Garden Drive-In help tell the story of a Luzerne County institution. Through storms, changing technology, and generations of customers, this place has survived 70 years in business. Stephen Zelenak and Ian Bell are the latest duo to...
A soil remediation project that began Thursday on Route 147 southbound in West Chillisquaque Township will continue on Friday.
PennDOT said they anticipate major delays and are advising travelers to seek alternate routes.
The contractor will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Route 147 southbound just north of the Ridge Road intersection. Motorists can expect the right (travel) lane and berm to be closed with traffic being controlled by single lane conditions with flagging.
PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County in July. Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- Mahanoy Twp. Road name: PA 54. Between: Gilberton Road and PA 339. Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Eastbound...
You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
HAZLETON, Pa. — It was a beautiful night for one Independence Day celebration in our area. The city of Hazleton Recreation Department hosted the event at City View Park in Hazleton. Folks were there for the entertainment, games, and food trucks. All of the entertainment led up to a...
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—There’s something hopping and flying around yards throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Those insects are the invasive spotted lanternfly. A Luzerne County man found hundreds of them in his backyard and reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Mark Margavage owns a home in Edwardsville, a property filled with a backyard of fruit-bearing bushes […]
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY— State police said a contractor took a downpayment for work to be done on a property in Columbia County and then cut off ties with the client earlier this year. Troopers said Chadwick Reichenback, age 51, took $4,000 upfront for work to be done on a 38-year-old male’s home in Greenwood […]
A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster will reopen on Friday, July 1, while another one in Ashland, Schuylkill County, will close temporarily on Monday, July 4. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pool has created some new rules for swimmers. This comes after years of incidents involving young people. This week, the township began enforcing some new rules to cut down on the problems they’ve been having with teens. The Parks and Recreational Department says they want everyone to […]
SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Fourth of July weekend is here, and with it comes fireworks… Many of you may already hear fireworks in your neighborhoods. Many police departments are gearing up to respond to complaints about illegal fireworks. Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick spoke with officials from across our region. All told him the same […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's a day many people thought would never come. But after more than 50 years of planning, officials celebrated the opening of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project. "It's a four-lane limited-access new roadway that connects Route 147 in Northumberland County to Routes 11 and...
PrimoHoagies opened their new location in Saint Clair on Tuesday. The location officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free hoagie. PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls. The franchise location is...
WELLSBORO – There is a brand new Homeless Shelter being constructed in Tioga County. In the past ten years of operating the previous smaller shelter they were able to assist over 1,000 people, including families and singles. This new shelter will provide benevolent homeless services to the residents of the future that find themselves in need. Abby Thorborg,Tioga Country Homeless Initiative Director, gave The Home Page Network a progress report as of June 29, 2022.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road. Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to […]
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A July charity event kicked off its second year on Saturday morning thanks to a local family giving back. It’s the Paul and Lisa DeAngelo annual Independence Day charity event held at City View Park in Hazleton. Live music, an exotic car show, a silent auction featuring signed sports memorabilia, food […]
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on June 27, 2022, Damian Julmal Navarro, age 27, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment to be followed by 5 years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl, as well as for possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.
PITTSTON — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced the arrest of Stephen Lamoreaux, 32, on allegations he lawfully purchased firearms but then used them to pay off a drug debt. Lamoreaux, of Oliver Street, Swoyersville, was arraigned Friday by District Judge James J. Haggerty in Kingston on two...
A popular restaurant chain known for its delicious chicken sandwiches has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania this year. Chick-fil-A fans rejoice. The popular restaurant chain has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania.
