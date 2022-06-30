ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Carnival Cruise Line Settlement Payoff Totals $1.25-Million

By Tory Gates
 3 days ago

Carnival Cruise Line will pay Pennsylvania part of a one...

PA CAP (Pennsylvania Client Assistance Program) 7-5-22

An overview of Arc Alliance services, including the PA Client Assistance Program, is outlined by Amanda Hundley, Quality Improvement Manager of the Arc Alliance Supports Coordination Organization, and Andrew Pennington, Outreach & Communications Director of PA CAP on The ARC: Building Bridges in Our Community. From the program: The Arc...
Jersey Mike’s pays $24K in penalties for violating child labor laws, feds say

Ten Jersey Mike’s locations allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees work more hours and later than is permitted by child labor laws, federal officials said. Jersey Mike’s agreed to pay $24,660 in civil penalties to settle allegations that the sandwich shop chain let 14-and 15-year-olds work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement.
Annual tax, rent rebates being issued to older, disabled Pennsylvanians

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Property tax and rent rebates issued by the commonwealth will be disbursed starting July 1. Homeowners and renters aged 65 and older and people with disabilities receive the rebates if they meet income requirements. The rebates are distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program which is one of five programs supported by the […]
LCE: 8 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Thursday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
Regulatory relief for home health care becomes permanent in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or oversee...
Wolf Administration urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
PPL donates $500k to help families with energy bills

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The PPL Foundation announced that they are donating $500,000 to ‘Operation HELP,’ which provides financial assistance to help families with their energy bills. Officials said ‘Operation Help’ is administered by a network of local agencies and has helped more than 110,000 customers since 1983. According to PPL, every dollar donated […]
Study: Drilling waste on Pennsylvania roads bad for health, land

A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.
Pennsylvania state Rep. Matthew Dowling announces retirement after DUI charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Rep. Matthew Dowling has announced that he will be removing his name from the ballot for the 2022 election and is retiring instead. Dowling’s retirement comes after he was arrested after being involved in an accident and suspected of being under the influence. Medical records revealed that Dowling’s blood alcohol levels were 0.272. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08.
