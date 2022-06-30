Carnival Cruise Line Settlement Payoff Totals $1.25-Million

Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." In Pennsylvania, those are...
An overview of Arc Alliance services, including the PA Client Assistance Program, is outlined by Amanda Hundley, Quality Improvement Manager of the Arc Alliance Supports Coordination Organization, and Andrew Pennington, Outreach & Communications Director of PA CAP on The ARC: Building Bridges in Our Community. From the program: The Arc...
Pennsylvania is one of the more liberal states when it comes to online casino gambling. There are several PA online casinos that are licensed in the State as well as many more than are based offshore. This guide will provide you with the top sites to play on and on which you can claim generous bonuses.
Ten Jersey Mike’s locations allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees work more hours and later than is permitted by child labor laws, federal officials said. Jersey Mike’s agreed to pay $24,660 in civil penalties to settle allegations that the sandwich shop chain let 14-and 15-year-olds work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement.
Have you ever wondered how much your neighbors spend each month to keep a roof over their heads and the lights on? A new study from Doxo has revealed the answer. A new study has revealed how much people living in Pennsylvania pay each month in bills.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Property tax and rent rebates issued by the commonwealth will be disbursed starting July 1. Homeowners and renters aged 65 and older and people with disabilities receive the rebates if they meet income requirements. The rebates are distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program which is one of five programs supported by the […]
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Thursday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or oversee...
The Parkview Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association made more than $6,000 in unauthorized purchases and failed to keep meeting minutes, according to a recent report by the state Auditor General’s Office. AG Press Secretary Gary Miller said via email June 28 that the findings were “fairly typical” of volunteer...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
With the hottest days of summer approaching, there are fewer state park swimming pools to cool off in - and visitors to those that are open may find sections of the pool or a water slide closed. More than half of the swimming pools at Pennsylvania state parks are either...
Pennsylvania residents would be not be permitted to set off fireworks after 10 p.m. – except for on New Year's Eve and the days near the Fourth of July – under legislation passed Thursday by the state Senate. The bill would limit consumer-grade fireworks to being set off...
A Pennsylvania man who has taken it upon himself to cut overgrown lawns in his community with a push mower recently suffered a stroke from the heat. But that's not stopping him from continuing his mission.
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The PPL Foundation announced that they are donating $500,000 to ‘Operation HELP,’ which provides financial assistance to help families with their energy bills. Officials said ‘Operation Help’ is administered by a network of local agencies and has helped more than 110,000 customers since 1983. According to PPL, every dollar donated […]
A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.
A nonprofit group is helping low-income families get a leg up by renovating homes that need repair. Hosanna Industries is a faith-based organization that provides free home repairs and renovations for low-income families across the United States. However, they've been helping families with construction projects in Johnstown for the last six months.
A small furbearer could be reintroduced to the forests of Pennsylvania in coming years. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is considering a reintroduction effort for the American marten. The proposal is to be discussed and voted on at the agency’s July 9 meeting in Harrisburg. The commission’s agenda for the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Rep. Matthew Dowling has announced that he will be removing his name from the ballot for the 2022 election and is retiring instead. Dowling’s retirement comes after he was arrested after being involved in an accident and suspected of being under the influence. Medical records revealed that Dowling’s blood alcohol levels were 0.272. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08.
Pennsylvania has been slow to follow neighboring states in legalizing recreational marijuana, and the General Assembly is moving forward on fixing some problems affecting medical marijuana patients. More than 700,000 Pennsylvanians have qualified for the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. However, the existing zero-tolerance law for driving under the...
