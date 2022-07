72-year-old Claude Chevis dead, Willis J Curley injured after a crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 72-year-old Claude Chevis, of Church Point, as the man who lost his life and 47-year-old Willis J Curley, of Opelousas, as the victim who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Friday morning in St. Landry Parish. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of LA Hwy 754 and Jessie Richard Road at about 9 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO