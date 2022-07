Love it or hate it, you're intrigued by the latest TikTok food fad. Even if you're diligently FYP-free, it's hard to avoid the cross-posts on all forms of social media (group texts count!) of everyone and their mom getting into the trend. This week, it's Cowboy Caviar, a super simple dip that has seemingly endless riffs and uses. Dip tortilla chips, plantain chips, or a spoon in it! Use it to top a salad or nachos, or cook leftovers in a frittata.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO