Durham, NC

Durham's East End Connector opens after construction delays

 2 days ago

A new highway that could save commuters up to 20 minutes will finally open on Thursday.

The East End Connector will become part of the new Interstate 885 that runs from Interstate 40 in Research Triangle Park to Interstate 85 on the eastside of Durham.

At 10:00 a.m. officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the highway.

"It really takes a partnership to deliver major transportation improvements such a as this and we look forward to continuing these partnerships to deliver the need of transportation system that we continue to make Durham of the best places to live," Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal said.

This project includes 16 bridges and special critical attention to roadways that go over or under a railroad for improved safety.

Completion of the project will hopefully alleviate traffic congestion on the Durham Freeway through downtown Durham and will help divert traffic off local roads such as U.S. 15-501 and Roxboro, Mangum, Gregson and Duke streets, according to NCDOT .

The project broke ground in 2015.

