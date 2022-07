Fireworks are a long-standing tradition around Independence Day, but Illinois continues to be one of three states that ban all or most consumer fireworks. The Illinois Pyrotechnic Act makes it illegal to buy and use fireworks other than novelty items like sparklers and smoke bombs. Vermont and Massachusetts are the only two other states to have similar bans. The possession, transportation or use of fireworks in Illinois could lead to a hefty fine or even prison time.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO