Hazard, KY

Finding fun for the family

 3 days ago

In years past it was not uncommon to hear people complaining there is nothing to do in Hazard. For a while, that seemed true. Recently though, city and county officials have been working together to ensure that the citizens of Hazard and Perry County have plenty of opportunities to have fun,...

wymt.com

Eastern Ky. 4th of July festivals canceled, postponed

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - After the officer-involved shooting that happened in Floyd County Thursday night, several holiday events in the area have been canceled. On Friday, a post was shared on the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page announcing the postponing of Star City Day. “In [light] of last night’s tragedy, we...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Several events canceled in light of Floyd County mass shooting

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -Several events have been canceled in light of the tragedy that took place Thursday in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, a violent standoff situation killed two police officers and injured six others, including five additional police officers. In light of the tragedy, the City of Prestonsburg along...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Judge-Executive: Floyd Co. shooting was ‘never a hostage situation’

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 11:05 a.m.: Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams released new information to WYMT. Williams said there were six people confirmed shot, with two dead. One is in critical condition along with three taken to UK Hospital for surgery. The three are a Constable, EMS Director, and...
WCPO

Victims of fatal Eastern Kentucky shooting identified

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The victims killed in the Thursday night shooting in Floyd County have been identified. Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office were killed in the shooting in the city of Allen. Drago,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wfxrtv.com

Kentucky State Police give updates on Thursday shooting

UPDATE 11:25 p.m.: Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities responded to shots fired in Allen. The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Gayheart says. According to Gayheart, the suspect is in custody, and the community is safe. At...
thelevisalazer.com

‘TRIPPING BAD’

JUNE 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. HE WAS OFFERED A FREE VEHICLE RIDE TRIP, AND THEN WENT ON THE ‘BAD KIND OF TRIP’; AND NEARLY MURDERED A COUPLE: JAMES S LESTER, 32, OF HURLEY, VIRGINIA; WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND IN PIKE COUNTY AFTER HE BEGAN SHOOTING AT A MAN AND WOMAN FROM THE BACK OF THEIR PICKUP, SHORTLY AFTER THEY WERE GIVING HIM A RIDE.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Golden Alert Issued In Laurel County

Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pike County Police Chase - Cody Chapman video

Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout. A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Louisville after shots fired leading to the suspect’s death. Whitley County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m. Updated:...
thebigsandynews.com

15 indictments returned by Lawrence County Grand Jury

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 15 indictments May 26. • Jaime F. Alvaro Jr., 38, of Chesapeake, Ohio, charged with first-degree bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court for a pre-trail conference on Nov. 21, 2021, after having previously been ordered to do so.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

2 eastern Kentucky police officers killed in line of duty

ALLEN, Ky. (KT) - A eastern Kentucky man who opened fire on police officers attempting to serve a warrant related to domestic violence situation Thursday is facing two charges of murder. Lance Stortz, 49, of Allen, was arrested after the deadly rampage. Two hostages in the home were safe, according...
wymt.com

One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County. Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Suspect Arrested /Identified in a Deadly Police Involved Shooting in Floyd Co.

An intense and sad situation took place last night in the Allen community of Floyd Co, as Law Enforcement Officers were shot at while attempting to serve a court-issued warrant on an individual. The incident began around 5 PM Thursday evening after Floyd Co Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve papers to a male subject at a residence in Old Allen, just off KY Highway 1428. The shooter, identified as Lance Storz, 49 of Allen, used a shotgun to fire multiple rounds at the Deputies and other Law Enforcment Officers that were at the scene. Storz then barricaded himself inside a home with two individuals, believed to be his spouse and his child, creating an active shooter situation, as well as hostage situation that lasted for nearly 5 hours. Storz would be taken into custody around 10 PM Thursday evening and his wife and child were safely removed from the scene.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

