9 a.m. – 12 p.m. R@T. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/ Dr. Art Cromwell. From R@T – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. I was given a request by a friend of mine about a month ago and I have not been able to work it into any of my sets. I am going to do my best to work it into the first hour this week along with some other songs that have been in my head, and, perhaps a smattering of new music.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO