PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - In its inaugural season, there are still a few more firsts for Peoria City soccer to accomplish. They checked off one of those firsts on Friday with a 3-2 win over FC Manitoba, the first home win in franchise history. Adria Sabater scored the game’s opening goal in the 9th minute. Justin Freitas then scored in the 14th minute to make it 2-0 Peoria. Manitoba rallied to tie the game at two, but Freitas netted the game-winner early in the second half to clinch the win. Peoria City’s final home game of the season is Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at Shea Stadium against the Thunder Bay Chill.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO