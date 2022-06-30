ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Madison County Clerk race still too close to call

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville...

edglentoday.com

Madison County Election Results

EDWARDSVILLE - The Republican and Democratic party nominations for the Madison County Board were decided on Tuesday in the primary elections as voters from both parties turned out to nominate their candidates who will run in the General Election on Nov. 8. Here are the results for Madison County Board...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Here’s how Marion County voted in the 2022 statewide primary elections

With all thirty-seven precincts reporting, the results are in for this year’s general primary election in Marion County. The results for competitive statewide races are as follows. For the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, Marion County chose Peggy Hubbard with 2,010 votes, good for 31% of the vote. Every other...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Voters Approve Highland School Bond Issue

A referendum was on Tuesday’s election ballot asking voters in the Highland Unit 5 school district whether or not to issue $40 million in school building bonds. Voters approved the referendum with 1,750 “yes” votes and 1,545 “no’s, a difference of 205 votes. In Bond...
HIGHLAND, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
Madison County, IL
Government
City
Madison, IL
City
Godfrey, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
Madison County, IL
Elections
City
Maryville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Madison County, IL
wgel.com

Bond County Primary Election Results

Two Republican precinct committeeman races were decided in Tuesday’s primary in the Republican part. In Central 1, Douglass Marti defeated Sherri Beckham 110 to 63. The winner in the LaGrange precinct was Doug Schaufelberger with 196 votes compared to 89 votes for Bernard Myers. All vote totals are unofficial...
showmeinstitute.org

Hazelwood, Bankruptcy, and Special Laws

The City of Hazelwood has announced that it is cutting back on the services it provides its residents. In related news, Hazelwood had a starring role in my new paper on special laws in Missouri. Is that a coincidence? Well, no, it isn’t. Hazelwood’s biggest issue is that it...
HAZELWOOD, MO
advantagenews.com

Fireworks on the Mississippi tonight in Alton

Festival organizers are gearing up for the Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton, which is scheduled to begin with music at 5:00 Sunday evening. Air National Guard Band of the Midwest (566 AFB) will be performing until actual fireworks display will begin at 9:30pm. Before that is a local DJ....
ALTON, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Protestor Dominic Lewis gathered outside of Planned Parenthood, Central West End, St. Louis, Missouri

Last week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a memorandum, authorizing the nation’s first “trigger law,” or the automatic and total ban on abortion following the repeal of Roe v. Wade. By “triggering” the abortion ban - which would not and did not take effect until A.G. Schmitt signed it - Missouri once again made history in one of the worst ways possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Mike Walters
Washington Missourian

Developer pursues ‘glamping’ permit for Augusta campground project

Glamping — camping with a glamorous flair — may soon join the list of things to do when visiting the Augusta area. Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put six high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future “glampsite” is the northeast corner of Nahm Road and Highway 94 outside Augusta.
AUGUSTA, MO
northcountynews.org

Randolph voters conflicted on behavioral care center vote

Despite not much local competition on the primary ballots, voters still turned out to cast their ballots on Tuesday, June 28. While the absentee ballots are not yet counted, these are the unofficial results as reported by the voting precincts in Randolph and Monroe Counties as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Troy, Mo. bans fireworks week before 4th of July holiday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jodi Johnson says business is booming at her fireworks stand off Highway 47 in Troy. It’s picked up even more since the city suddenly banned fireworks in residential areas. “Since the ban in the city limits of Troy we have actually increased sales, I...
TROY, MO
5 On Your Side

Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Close#Republicans#Precincts#Politics Local#Election Local
WCIA

“Gut punch;” Taylorville leaders react to Davis’ loss

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Taylorville city leaders said they are shocked and upset by Tuesday’s election results after hometown favorite Rodney Davis lost in the primary. The race for the newly-drawn 15th congressional district was one that many people were keeping a close eye on. It pitted two incumbents against each other: Davis against […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wgel.com

More On Sorento-Mt. Olive Petition Hearing

A public hearing, scheduled for June 30 regarding a petition from Sorento area residents to have land annexed from Bond County Unit 2 to the Mt. Olive school district, was postponed this week by Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman. The petition stems from the decision by the Unit 2 board to...
SORENTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton fireworks launch tonight

The traditional Independence Day celebration of fireworks in Grafton will be held tonight at dusk, and according to the town's mayor, will be a celebration much like other years. Mike Morrow tells The Big Z if you are looking for a place to watch the show from, your first option may be to head towards the lighthouse.
GRAFTON, IL
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
5 On Your Side

1 dead in plane crash in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florida man died Saturday morning when the plane he was co-piloting crashed in rural Madison County, Illinois, authorities said. The Illinois State Police identified the victim as Robert L. Binger, 60, of Lake City, Florida. Binger and another man—Buck E. Martin, 39, of Edwardsville—were...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Talley of Rubel Lane in Salem for violation of the sex offender registration. Police report Talley was not living at the address he had provided to the police department. 33-year-old Roderick Currie of East Kerr in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding...
SALEM, IL
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: U.S. Steel may slash Granite City jobs; St. Louis real estate sees 'amenities arms race'

Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
MISSOURI STATE

