ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gulf Tropical Threat Could Put a Damper on July 4th Fireworks

By Bruce Mikells
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wednesday afternoon just after lunchtime at my house I was startled to hear such a loud noise coming from outside. It sounded as if someone was dropping a load of gravel onto my patio roof. Thankfully it wasn't rocks falling, it wasn't hailing, and it wasn't a flock of birds overcoming...

gator995.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Dry weather could spoil Fourth of July plans as burn bans go into effect in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The dry weather could spoil some of your Fourth of July plans. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions, and disaster declarations have caused fireworks to be banned in Parker, Johnson, Navarro and Palo Pinto counties. You can still buy them at local stands but the penalty of shooting them in restricted areas ranges from $500 to $1,000. Devin Fansler will not be popping fireworks on Independence Day.   "I would hate to say that we wanted to go out and pop some fireworks and I killed my neighbor by accident because I've burned their house down,"...
TEXAS STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential. Tropical Cyclone Two, located over the eastern Caribbean Sea to the north of Venezuela. * Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lincoln Report

A Guide to 5 Satisfying Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a big state, and there's no denying that there's a lot to see and do here. However, it's also worth noting that Texas is a very diverse state, with a lot of different cultures and landscapes to explore. From the bustling metropolis of Houston to the quiet beauty of the Hill Country, there really is something for everyone in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy