PA BUDGET DUE TONIGHT

By Hometown2
 3 days ago

The PA Budget is due by midnight tonight, but it does not look like the budget may be passed on time. One of the major sticking points concerns funding for state-related universities like Pitt and Penn State. An amendment was recently passed along party lines that would...

DEADLINE PASSES WITH NO PA BUDGET IN PLACE, SENATOR PITTMAN COMMENTS ON STALEMATE

The 2022-2023 fiscal year for Pennsylvania starts without a budget in place. The budget deadline came and passed without a new spending plan put in place. Lawmakers have been working on trying to craft the roughly $42 billion plan, but so far, no details have been released on the spending plan, and negotiators have yet to inform rank-and-file members on any sort of agreement or publish details on budget-related legislation. Several issues were being worked on yesterday, and that included election-related legislation that would restrict third-party funding for county election offices and equipment, spending for public schools, and cutting the corporate net income tax rate.
CLYMER SOFTBALL TAKES HOME DISTRICT VII LITTLE LEAGUE TITLE

On Thursday night, All-Stars from the Indiana and Clymer 10-12 softball teams battled it out for the District VII championship at Optimist Park in White Township. After a pair of games, Clymer was crowned the champions thanks to a walk-off single by second baseman Lexie Rhea. Jake Slebodnick has a...
