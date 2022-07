There is no reason to believe Kyrie Irving has any plans to stick around in Brooklyn after the Nets trade Kevin Durant, and seems to be eyeing one possible destination. In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Thursday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Irving is already focused on leaving the Nets hours after Durant’s trade demand was made public. Windhorst added that Irving is once again focused on trying to move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO