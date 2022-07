So many dishes and drinks have become synonymous with their namesakes that it's easy to overlook how they got their names in the first place. Take, for example, the Cobb salad, which earned its moniker when Bob Cobb, who owned the Brown Derby restaurant in Hollywood, shared an inventive, late-night salad creation with his buddy Sid (via Institute of Culinary Education). Or, the Shirley Temple, which shares its name with the actress who, according to legend, while in the presence of adults enjoying cocktails, was served a special drink "so she could feel fancy" (via 7up.com). Another person responsible for inspiring a food's name is none other than legendary actress Rita Hayworth.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO