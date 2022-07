The California State Auditor is now looking into SDG&E as San Diego records the highest energy prices in the Country. The Union Tribune says San Diego had the highest average energy price in the U.S. from January through May of this year, and the State Auditor will be investigating why San Diego Gas & Electric bills have jumped, while also looking into how the California Public Utilities Commission approves rates for SDG&E and the other two utilities in the State...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO