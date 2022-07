The Satoshi Block Dojo announced the end of its first 12-week incubation program in London just over two months ago. One of the graduates was Soundoshi, a startup that aims to revolutionize the music industry through the BSV blockchain. Michal Scislowski joined CoinGeek TV to talk about how his startup will democratize music for 2 billion people he believes have been marginalized so far.

