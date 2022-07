COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A man who was being sought by authorities in Branch and St. Joseph Counties was apprehended at around noon on Thursday. Warrants were issued for 27–year-old Dylan Brand of Sturgis after he did not appear for a Branch County Circuit Court hearing on Monday. A $100,000 cash bond he posted in March was revoked.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO