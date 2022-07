A Punxsutawney man was arrested for DUI for an incident back in May in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the Sheetz at 4th and Philadelphia Street for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle. Police discovered 26-year-old Cory Geer was in the car in an intoxicated state. He was arrested and later released to a sober adault. He is charged with two counts of DUI and one summary traffic violation through district judge Guy Haberl’s office.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO