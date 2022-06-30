PA BUDGET DUE TONIGHT

The 2022-2023 fiscal year for Pennsylvania starts without a budget in place. The budget deadline came and passed without a new spending plan put in place. Lawmakers have been working on trying to craft the roughly $42 billion plan, but so far, no details have been released on the spending plan, and negotiators have yet to inform rank-and-file members on any sort of agreement or publish details on budget-related legislation. Several issues were being worked on yesterday, and that included election-related legislation that would restrict third-party funding for county election offices and equipment, spending for public schools, and cutting the corporate net income tax rate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO