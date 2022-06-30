ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA BUDGET DUE TONIGHT

 3 days ago

The PA Budget is due by midnight tonight, but it does not look like the budget may be passed on time. One of the major sticking points concerns funding for state-related universities like Pitt and Penn State. An amendment was recently passed along party lines that would...

NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania's state budget is officially late. Here's what you need to know.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Despite weeks of private negotiations between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans, Pennsylvania’s budget is officially late. A new plan must be passed and signed into law each year by June 30 to set spending on everything...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

July 4 is Fish-for-Free day in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are invited to enjoy the 4th of July during Fish-for-Free Day. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says on Monday no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, apply. Complete fishing regulations can be viewed here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Court Blocks Gov. Wolf From Tolling Nine Bridges Along Pennsylvania Interstates

A state court permanently blocked Governor Wolf's plan to toll nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates today. The Associated Press reported that a panel of Commonwealth Court judges has effectively killed a plan to add tolls to nine bridges. Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities argued that Gov. Wolf's administration and the Department of Transportation did not follow proper procedure while advancing the proposal to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, which requires that PennDOT recommend which bridges to be tolled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wilding bill passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legislation that honors the memory of a fallen Scranton police officer is one step closer to becoming law in Pennsylvania. The State Senate passed Senate Bill 814, which would toughen charges against criminal suspects who flee from police on foot. Officer John Wilding died in July...
SCRANTON, PA
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf's Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

CONSOLIDATION OF SIX PASSHE UNIVERSITIES COMPLETE

This month marks the completion of the consolidation of six of Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities into two entities. As of Friday, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Masfield universities are officially known as Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, while Clarion, Edinboro and California universities are now known as Pennsylvania Western University or PennWest. The combined schools will share resources and personnel while retaining separate identifies and athletic programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf Administration urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

DEADLINE PASSES WITH NO PA BUDGET IN PLACE, SENATOR PITTMAN COMMENTS ON STALEMATE

The 2022-2023 fiscal year for Pennsylvania starts without a budget in place. The budget deadline came and passed without a new spending plan put in place. Lawmakers have been working on trying to craft the roughly $42 billion plan, but so far, no details have been released on the spending plan, and negotiators have yet to inform rank-and-file members on any sort of agreement or publish details on budget-related legislation. Several issues were being worked on yesterday, and that included election-related legislation that would restrict third-party funding for county election offices and equipment, spending for public schools, and cutting the corporate net income tax rate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Deadline nears for passage of Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are running out of time to reach a deal for the state budget. The deadline is midnight. Pennsylvania Senate Republicans have signaled it is unlikely they will reach a deal by that time. The state Senate has already scheduled sessions for the weekend. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania distributing $121M in property tax/rent rebate funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...

