The Santa Monica Police Department’s Traffic Unit will hold a DUI Checkpoint on July 1, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 3:00 AM at an undisclosed location within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO