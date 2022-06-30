Detroit Weather: Warm & humid tonight with scattered rain tomorrow

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed for a month beginning July 11. MDOT crews will be rebuilding the three lanes and shoulders where I-275 crosses the work zone to exit to I-94. In addition to this, crews will improve the drainage system and the surface coating of the southbound I-275 bridge to eastbound I-94. Also, crews will do maintenance work, such as cleaning and painting on the westbound I-94 bridge. MDOT officials say traffic will be detoured on southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound/westbound I-94. The detour may cause delays due to heavier traffic at the Eureka Road entrance to the Detroit Metro Airport, so residents should plan for extra time if they are driving in this area, or find an alternate route. This work is apart of the Revive275 project, which is made possible through Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan Program. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO