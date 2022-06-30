ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather: Warm & humid tonight with scattered rain tomorrow

By Hally Vogel
 3 days ago

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 70°. The humidity rises overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Friday: Chance...

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Beautiful today, hotter July 4th

(WXYZ) — Today: Sun & clouds with a high of 84. Winds: Light. Tonight: Partly cloudy with climbing humidity and lows in the mid 60s. Winds: Light. Monday, 4th of July: Sunny with a few clouds and highs near 90. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph. Monday Night: Storms are possible...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mitch ridin’ into town

He’s recorded more than 25 albums, is a native Metro Detroiter, and you can see him live, tonight!. Mitch Ryder takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. at the Michigan Rib Fest happening at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. His music spans over 4 decades and fans will have the chance to hear all his hits.
LAKE ORION, MI
Detroit, MI
chicagopopular.com

Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire

Michigan, Detroit (CP) — Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire. I don’t have access to the DFD feed, sorry. DEMS has sent 2 rigs to the scene. I’m assuming Battalion Chief 1 & 5, but can’t confirm it. Being told there’s a vehicle fire on the 2nd floor of the parking structure. Multiple DPD Scouts are also responding for traffic control.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

These Playgrounds are Worth the Trip

Summertime in Metro Detroit is short, so making the most of our sunny, beautiful days is of the utmost importance. Spending the day at a park can be the highlight of any family’s summer, but keeping the kids occupied is absolutely the first priority. The key to any great park is a fantastic playground, especially from a kid’s point of view. Obviously, your local playgrounds get a lot of love: a short walk or drive from home, kid-friendly activities, and the comfort of familiarity. But how about switching it up from time to time? These playgrounds might be a little bit of a trip from where you live, but they will keep your kids busy for hours, and keep you coming back again and again…
NORTHVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DTW travelers remain calm, though signs of stress showing

(WXYZ) — The holiday weekend means thousands of Michiganders will be taking to the skies. Many are worried airline problems across the country could affect them. Fortunately, the human traffic was moving efficiently through Detroit metropolitan airport Friday afternoon. Claudia Couch was on her way to Italy. She said she heard about the problems airlines have had in recent days and weeks.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to find lobster rolls in Metro Detroit this summer

Claws up, it's lobster roll season in Metro Detroit. This trend has grown in popularity locally through the years. Last season we saw prices skyrocket because of the pandemic and other factors, and this summer should be no different. Many folks naturally think of Mudgie's when it comes to lobster...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Splash and play all day at these local waterparks and pools

With all this hot weather we’ve been having, you’re probably looking for a way to cool off. Well, there’s no better way than to dive on in and enjoy the water!. Luckily, there are several local pools, splash pads, and water slides that are perfect for some fun in the sun. We spoke to the outdoor experts at the Huron Clinton Metroparks to learn more about their various water facilities.
BELLEVILLE, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Fireworks Display Went Way Wrong

We’re heading into Fourth of July weekend, and I’m guessing you’re going to see, and hear, some fireworks this weekend. What’s funny is that when I was a kid, I was terrified of fireworks. As in, if my family knew fireworks were going to happen somewhere, they would do everything they could to make sure we didn’t somehow, by mistake, show up. Kids love fireworks, but I was apparently a strange kid, because, yes, I did not.
DUNDEE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

After 49 years in TV news, Detroit reporter Jim Kiertzner is 'done with the daily grind'

Jim Kiertzner, who has spent nearly five decades in the TV news business -- the last 10 at WXYZ -- announces he's retiring Sept. 15. "I'm done with the daily grind," he tells Deadline Detroit. "I've been doing this for 49 years. ... It's been a great run. I love what I do, but at 65, I'm at the end of a contract here now, and I have chosen to hit the brakes. I'm going to do some traveling, relax. I'm not totally done, I will do something next year in television in 2023, so I can say I've done this 50 years." What that is, he doesn't know yet.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Garbage truck falls through sinkhole in Detroit’s Corktown

A garbage truck fell into a sinkhole that formed in Detroit’s busy Corktown neighborhood on Thursday morning. The sinkhole was just outside of the former Brooklyn Street Local restaurant, on Brooklyn and Michigan Avenue. The back-half of the garbage truck fell into the roadway. The driver said he was...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See the Blue Angels soar at Thunder Over Michigan in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An annual Ypsilanti airshow will keep its drive-up format after resounding approval from attendees. Thunder Over Michigan, an annual airshow hosted by the Yankee Air Museum, is set for July 16-17 at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. The show features a variety of aircraft performers, including the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and parachute team.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Southbound I-275 To I-94 Closing For A Month Starting July 11

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed for a month beginning July 11. MDOT crews will be rebuilding the three lanes and shoulders where I-275 crosses the work zone to exit to I-94. In addition to this, crews will improve the drainage system and the surface coating of the southbound I-275 bridge to eastbound I-94. Also, crews will do maintenance work, such as cleaning and painting on the westbound I-94 bridge. MDOT officials say traffic will be detoured on southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound/westbound I-94. The detour may cause delays due to heavier traffic at the Eureka Road entrance to the Detroit Metro Airport, so residents should plan for extra time if they are driving in this area, or find an alternate route. This work is apart of the Revive275 project, which is made possible through Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan Program. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'Mind-blowing:' This new Detroit Airport screen knows who you are

Detroit Metro Airport just added a futuristic display that's either spooky or spectacular, depending on how you feel about a screen that identifies your face. A McNamara Terminal departure board uses facial recognition to show travelers their flight info if they've opted in. "The airport of the future is here," brags Delta Air Lines, which is testing the first-of-its-kind setup.
DETROIT, MI

