Avian flu: Warning after Hailsham gulls found with disease

Fireworks are bursting all around the Denver metro area as crowds gear up for 4th of July celebrations, including the return of Independence Eve this year. Jess Cytron, Director of Shelter Behavior & Veterinary Services at Denver Dumb Friends League, says it's inevitable: Your pet's behavior will look different this holiday weekend."No matter how confident (owners') dogs are, and cats too, really any animal, big loud noises like fireworks can be really, really hard for animals to endure," said Cytron.So, Cytron encourages, let your dog or cat find a spot indoors that feels secure. Don't take your furry friends along for...

DENVER, CO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO