Avian flu: Warning after Hailsham gulls found with disease

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are being warned not to touch or pick up dead birds, after avian flu was detected in gulls in Hailsham, East Sussex. The town council said the disease had been detected in young birds at Hailsham Common Pond. The Department for...

