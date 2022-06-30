Why Biden Can’t And Won’t Solve The Supply Crisis?

From the sky high inflation, record high gas prices, and shortages of baby formula, frustrated and disillusioned Americans are wondering, why can't Joe Biden solve the supply chain crisis?

"Well, he can solve it, he just chooses not too" said Rick Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government, "He can't solve it because his policies are wrong, and it would mean that he would have to admit that what he is doing is partially the cause of the supply problem."

The reality is, like inflation and gas prices, this is a self-inflicted problem, created in January of 2021.

The attack on our energy independence, record high diesel costs, ridiculous rules and regulation for truck drivers, and now unbearable costs for farmers and suppliers.

It's hard to fathom that so much damage could be done to our nation, in such a short period of time. Unless it was done on purpose.

"They understand that the ramifications of their actions don't make sense when put together, unless you look at it and say that's actually the plan" Manning told KTRH, "The plan is to break the system, because you can't have a new system unless you break the old one, and they're doing a pretty good job of breaking the old one."

It's a different way of trying to implement their 'green new deal', because they know they could never get it through congress, or have it passed by the American people.

"This is the fundamental transformation that Barack Obama talked about, that Joe Biden is implementing" noted Manning, "That fundamental transformation requires pain, it requires winners and losers, and so what they're looking at is by design."

Just like we were warned 18 months ago.