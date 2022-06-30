ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomac, VA

Boys & Girls Club participates in Field Ad at Sawmill Park

shoredailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys & Girls Club held a Field Day recently at Sawmill Park in...

shoredailynews.com

WMDT.com

Jay Copeland visits Wicomico Co. summer camp

SALISBURY, Md. – Campers at Wicomico County’s Title I summer camp got quite the surprise on Wednesday. American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland paid the students a visit and even sang a song for them. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

The 68th annual Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival wraps up it’s run Saturday night. One last chance for oyster, clam fritter, soft crab, crab cake, or hamburger sandwiches. Rides and Bingo are also featured along with live music, and a raffle of a golf cart from Shore Custom Carts.
WACHAPREAGUE, VA
downbeach.com

3 Swimmers rescued after swimming in ocean after lifeguard hours

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Accomac, VA
WBOC

Cars in Onley Post Office Parking Lot

Onley Post Office Parking Changes Confuse Neighbors; Owner Reaction. For many visiting the small post office in Onley, Va., parking in the lot next door, owned by Onley Baptist Church, had been commonplace. Recently, however, barriers went up blocking access to the lot. This has caused confusion and frustration among patrons of the post office.
ONLEY, VA
oceancity.com

The Town of Ocean City is Expecting Traffic Delays w/Road Closures on July 5th

Ocean City, MD- (June 29, 2022): The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the July 5th Independence Day Celebrations. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean City. This year, the Town of Ocean City will offer two unique celebration events on the evening of July 5, 2022.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
peninsulachronicle.com

Three Tenants Announced For New Shopping Center In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER –Three new businesses are headed to Gloucester County and will soon occupy space in a small shopping center that is currently under construction on George Washington Memorial Highway. Chipotle Mexican Grill, T-Mobile, and Aspen Dental will be the tenants in the new shopping complex, which is currently being...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Massive Shark Surfaces Off Ocean City, Virginia Beach

A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD. Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigates Wicomico County Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Steve Walker
easternshorepost.com

Accomack School Board Approves Policy On Sudden Cardiac Arrest

By Stefanie Jackson – The Accomack school board at its June 21 meeting unanimously approved a policy on preventing student-athlete sudden cardiac arrest, which had come up for review for the first time since the related state law was adopted in 2020. According to an information sheet provided by...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Overturned tractor trailer blocks 13 Thursday morning

An overturned tractor trailer blocked lanes of traffic on Route 13 near Capeville Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 4:00 AM and blocked all northbound lanes for several hours. On US-13 in the County of Northampton, in the vicinity of Capeville Dr; Rt. 624E/W (Northampton County), near Capeville road,. A...
CAPEVILLE, VA
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Snow Hill crash claims life of one, leaves another in critical condition

SNOW HILL, Md. – Maryland State Police say a crash claimed the life of a Salisbury man and left another in critical condition Tuesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of southbound Route 12, south of the Wicomico/Worcester County line, for a report of a serious crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Route 12 when the driver crossed the center line into the southbound lane, hitting a 2007 Honda.
SNOW HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
OCEAN CITY, MD

