Samuel Outlaw Blacksmith Shop Museum to open Sunday

The 68th annual Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival wraps up it’s run Saturday night. One last chance for oyster, clam fritter, soft crab, crab cake, or hamburger sandwiches. Rides and Bingo are also featured along with live music, and a raffle of a golf cart from Shore Custom Carts.
RAIN DATE ——- JULY 5 @ 10:00 PM. For your safety and enjoyment, you are asked to use The Pony Express trolley service which will be FREE for this event. Trolley stops are located throughout the island with a stop at the back of the carnival grounds. Also, a free bus shuttle from the Chincoteague High School will go directly to the carnival grounds. Parking will be limited at the carnival grounds.
GLOUCESTER –Three new businesses are headed to Gloucester County and will soon occupy space in a small shopping center that is currently under construction on George Washington Memorial Highway. Chipotle Mexican Grill, T-Mobile, and Aspen Dental will be the tenants in the new shopping complex, which is currently being...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News judge ruled the home seller at the center of a 13News Now investigation remains the legal owner of some of the homes where his buyers now reside. Joey Chianese sells homes under the LLC "72019" to people in Hampton Roads. The structures...
SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Framed photos on display in Charlitta Knightnor’s home capture happy times for Charlitta, her mother Theresa Knightnor of Hampton, Charlitta’s husband 54-year-old Maurice Doctor, and their three children who are now 14, 10, and 8 years old. “I miss him every day and I wish I could turn back […]
Onley Post Office Parking Changes Confuse Neighbors; Owner Reaction. For many visiting the small post office in Onley, Va., parking in the lot next door, owned by Onley Baptist Church, had been commonplace. Recently, however, barriers went up blocking access to the lot. This has caused confusion and frustration among patrons of the post office.
An overturned tractor trailer blocked lanes of traffic on Route 13 near Capeville Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 4:00 AM and blocked all northbound lanes for several hours. On US-13 in the County of Northampton, in the vicinity of Capeville Dr; Rt. 624E/W (Northampton County), near Capeville road,. A...
SNOW HILL, Md. – Maryland State Police say a crash claimed the life of a Salisbury man and left another in critical condition Tuesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of southbound Route 12, south of the Wicomico/Worcester County line, for a report of a serious crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Route 12 when the driver crossed the center line into the southbound lane, hitting a 2007 Honda.
By Stefanie Jackson – The Accomack school board at its June 21 meeting unanimously approved a policy on preventing student-athlete sudden cardiac arrest, which had come up for review for the first time since the related state law was adopted in 2020. According to an information sheet provided by...
A Temperanceville woman who was injured in a two vehicle crash in Snow Hill Tuesday passed away from her injuries Wednesday. Emani Press, 20, was traveling southbound on Snow Hill Road, Route 12, around 5:15 PM when a Ford Fusion was traveling northbound, crossed the center lane and struck Press’ Honda.
Staff Report — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on charges of assault and battery, strangulation, malicious wounding, and abduction. The sheriff’s office this week posted a wanted bulletin for Christopher R. Collison. Collison is described as a 35-year-old white male with...
Virginia has given birth to a number of famous people over the years, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the world in their own way. Perhaps the most famous Virginian is George Washington, who served as the first President of the United States. Washington was born in Westmoreland County and went on to lead the Continental Army during the American Revolution. He is also responsible for crafting the blueprint for the federal government that we still use today.
