ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Leeds United Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Set To Undergo Manchester City Medical Tomorrow

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5bij_0gQbqvaF00

Kalvin Phillips is set to undergo his medical ahead of his move to Manchester City from Leeds United tomorrow. The midfielder has already agreed personal terms

Kalvin Phillips is set to undergo his medical ahead of his move to Manchester City from Leeds United tomorrow. The midfielder has already agreed personal terms.

Manchester City are set to make Kalvin Phillips their second summer signing after Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5rGW_0gQbqvaF00
Kalvin Phillips for Leeds United

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to James Marshment , Kalvin Phillips is set to have his medical tomorrow and finalise his move to Manchester City. Phillips will sign a four year deal at the Manchester club.

The fee is around £42million, expecting to rise close to £50million with add-ons. Kalvin Phillips will leave his boyhood club. He has played for Leeds since 2010.

The midfielder has been brought in as a replacement for Fernandinho, and competition for Rodri.

Leeds United have brought in Marc Roca already as a midfielder, but he is not expected to be the direct Kalvin Phillips replacement.

The Yorkshire club are expected to use the money from the Phillips sale and incoming Raphinha sale to strengthen the side.

Manchester City are expected to add Marc Cucurella to the squad soon after Kalvin Phillips, and may not be done there with Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake set to follow Gabriel Jesus out the door.

Will Phillips be a success?

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Uk#Borussia Dortmund#Fernandinho#Tottenham H
SB Nation

AC Milan ‘confident’ of signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea — report

Hakim Ziyech is one of the over dozen players back at Chelsea on the first day of preseason today, but his time in a Blue shirt may be coming to an end. The 29-year-old has been steadily linked with AC Milan over the past few weeks, and the Italian champions are confident about their chances of acquiring him this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy