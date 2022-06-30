ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump's former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

By A Martínez
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

After weeks of calling for former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to cooperate, the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol finally issued a subpoena for him last night. The committee is asking Cipollone to appear for a deposition next week. And the subpoena comes the day after...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Cipollone
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Supreme Court rulings limit executive action on climate and abortion

From Supreme Court decisions to Jan. 6 revelations — it has been an extraordinary last several days in politics. Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

What the Supreme Court's EPA ruling will mean for the agency's goals

Earlier this week, on the final day of an enormously consequential term, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a major setback to the Biden administration's efforts to address the climate crisis. In a 6-to-3 decision, the conservative members of the court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to regulate the carbon emissions of power plants. Those rules never actually went into effect, but the ruling is still a win for the West Virginia officials, as well as coal mining companies who brought the case against the EPA. Critics of the decision, meanwhile, including the court's three-member minority, argued that the ruling upends nearly a century of regulatory law and bodes poorly for the country's future efforts to write necessary rules in a fast-changing environment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

NATO commits to focusing on Russia and China

NATO leaders in Spain this past week strengthened their commitment to stand up to Russian aggression. But developments on the ground in Ukraine and in the U.S. will likely challenge that unity in the near future. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports from Madrid. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: There was a lot of...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White House Counsel#A Martinez#Npr
Connecticut Public

Senate observer group reflects on progress at this week's NATO meeting

One of the challenges for world leaders meeting here in Madrid for the NATO summit this week has been how to keep the public back in their home countries focused on what's happening in Ukraine. For Europeans, especially those closest to the war, both the fear and the fallout are easy to see - a surge in refugees, higher energy prices and disruptions or price increases for food. But across the Atlantic, the conflict may feel far away, apart from the impact on American's own wallets.
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Public

Week in politics: Decisions from the Supreme Court supermajority reshape the U.S.

The Supreme Court wrapped up its term with another stunning decision that signals its sharp turn to the right with a new supermajority. The same six conservative justices who overturned Roe v. Wade last month have restricted the ability of the Biden administration to limit carbon emissions from power plants. The case has thrown into doubt not only the president's efforts to limit climate change, but also the ability of the executive branch to issue regulations in other areas as well. To discuss this and other decisions handed down this term, we're joined by NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

The U.S. ambassador to NATO outlines the challenges ahead for the alliance

At the summit, we had a chance to talk about some of these issues with Julianne Smith, who represents the U.S. at NATO. She's had a long career in defense and diplomacy and co-wrote NATO's 2010 Strategic Concept. That's sort of like the alliance's mission statement, which is drafted roughly every 10 years. Given that she's been to a number of these summits, we asked what stood out to her about this year's gathering.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
Connecticut Public

Two Ukrainian fighters describe the current state of the frontlines against Russia

At the end of the NATO summit, the Pentagon announced an additional $820 million in security assistance for Ukraine. Still, there are questions about whether that aid has been reaching places where it's needed most. The city of Severodonetsk in the eastern part of the country recently fell to the Russians, leaving only one last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the region, the city of Lysychansk. We reached out to two men who've been fighting on the front lines, one a volunteer fighter named Pavlo Mazouk (ph), who described being under harrowing, nonstop Russian assault in the village of Bilohorivka.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Odesa maintains some normalcy despite Russian aerial assault on southern Ukraine

Russia has increased its aerial assault on southern Ukraine recently. It's been firing missiles at areas outside of the Donbas, hitting food storage facilities in the city of Mykolaiv. And just hours ago, at least 21 people were killed and dozens were injured when Russian missiles struck a residential tower and recreation center just outside the city of Odesa. NPR's Peter Granitz reports.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

The Supreme Court will hear a federal elections case next term. The court on Thursday stripped away some of the EPA's power to regulate emissions. Britain handed Hong Kong back to China 25 years ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy