From the British to the Romans, to the Mongol to the Inca, all the great powers eventually crumble. The same fate will strike the Green Bay Packers. Of course, those four empires dominated vast swaths of the planet. The Packers with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as quarterbacks the past three decades have won two Super Bowls. That’s nothing to sneeze at – ask the Detroit Lions – but the Packers have underachieved from the grand perspective. Since winning the Super Bowl in 2010, Rodgers and Co. lost NFC Championship Games in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020, and lost in the divisional round at home as the top seed in 2011 and 2021.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO