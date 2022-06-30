ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Elvis Presley's Death Deprives Our Country Of A Part Of Itself’: Inside The Final Days Of The King

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isfxo_0gQbnDiu00
mega

In a life filled with thrills and headlines, the last days of Elvis Presley 's life were remarkable only for how unremarkable they were. On Aug. 12, 1977, unable to secure a copy of Star Wars , he and daughter Lisa Marie , along with Elvis's girlfriend, Ginger Alden , watched the James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me at Graceland. Two days later, he started a fast, trying to shed weight for an upcoming tour. He read his Bible and watched religious shows on TV. The following night, he had a dental appointment to get two teeth filled.

Suffering from insomnia, Elvis played racquetball in the middle of the night, hoping to tire himself out. When that didn't work, he told Ginger, "I'm going to the bathroom to read." (The book he took, according to Ginger, was called Sex and Psychic Energy . "It's about channeling your chakras and communicating with each other," she explained.)

"OK,” Ginger said. “Just don't fall asleep.” He did - and he never woke up.

A few hours later, Ginger found Elvis lying in a pool of vomit, unresponsive. The King was dead. The official cause was cardiac arrhythmia. It was Aug. 16, 1977. He was 42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6EjT_0gQbnDiu00
mega

In the years since Elvis's death, family members and friends have searched their memories for clues into what really happened near the end of his life. A few days earlier, father Vernon spoke on the phone with his son for five or six hours. As their conversation ended, Elvis told him, “I want you to know that I've really enjoyed this.”

Stepbrother David E. Stanley , whose mom married Vernon after Elvis' mother's death, said that Elvis told him on Aug. 14 that the next time they met, it would be "on a higher plane."

If the superstar was having premonitions of his own demise, he wouldn't have been the only one. “We were very concerned for his health,” says Letetia Henley Kirk , Elvis's private nurse from 1972 until his death. His binge eating and dieting as well as his abuse of prescription pills raised red flags.

Ex-wife Priscilla , too, worried about his health. At their divorce proceeding in 1973, she says, “We were sitting there and I was looking at his hands because he was so bloated, and I asked him... ‘Are you OK?' And he said, 'Yes, I'm good.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKpQv_0gQbnDiu00
mega

The news of Elvis's death quickly spread around the world, and fans flocked to Graceland, which was opened to the public for the first time since he bought it in 1957. An estimated 50,000 to 100,000 made the pilgrimage on Aug. 17 alone. His body lay in state in the foyer as mourners paid their respects. Thousands had to be turned away.

The following day, the funeral was held in Elvis's beloved music room at Graceland. “We are here to honor the memory of a man loved by millions, but Elvis was a frail human being,” said minister C.W. Bradley . "Perhaps because of his rapid rise to fame and fortune, he was thrown into temptations that some never experience. Now that he's gone, I find it more helpful to remember his good qualities, and I hope you do, too.” Renditions of “How Great Thou Art" and "Sweet Sweet Spirit” were sung.

Afterward, Vernon led the procession of cars, while Priscilla, 32, and Lisa Marie, 9, followed the hearse to Forest Hill cemetery.

Tributes were paid across the world, as radio stations globally interrupted regular programming to play Elvis' music. "Elvis Presley's death deprives our country of a part of itself,” President Jimmy Carter said. “He was a symbol to people the world over of the vitality, rebelliousness and good humor of this country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2xwz_0gQbnDiu00
mega

Of the global outpouring of love for his boy, Vernon said, “It lightened my grief somewhat. I am very sorry that all of the people who came to Memphis were not able to view the body, but there was not enough time.”

Lisa Marie, the apple of her daddy's eye, was naturally crushed by his death. Sometime later, she visited the home of her dad's nurse, Letetia. “I had a huge velvet painting of Elvis he had given me," Letetia recalls. "Lisa Marie walked past the painting, blew a kiss and said, 'I love you, Daddy.' I melted.”

In October 1977, Elvis' mom, Gladys , who had died of a heart attack at 46 in 1958, was moved along with her cherished son to the Meditation Garden at Graceland. Vernon passed away two years after his son, in 1979, and was also buried at Graceland. They have all rested in peace there together ever since.

Comments / 2

Related
Billboard

If Elvis Presley Wasn’t a Songwriter, Why Was He Paid Like One?

It’s all a big hoax,” Elvis Presley once insisted to an interviewer. “I get one third of the [writing] credit just for recording [a song]. It makes me look smarter than I am!” In fact, by 1950s standards, the Mississippi-born artist who had “never written a song in [his] life” — not “Hound Dog,” not “Jailhouse Rock,” not “Love Me Tender” — had one of the most friendly and lucrative music publishing contracts around. And it was all thanks to a sweet deal struck between Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Hill and Range Publishing.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Fascinating And Complex Place In Progressive Race Relations And Music

His shimmering suits dazzled, his swinging hips scandalized. Elvis Presley was a strong personality destined for the spotlight and pop culture immortality, still imitated and recited to this day for his music that married R&B with country, mixed with gospel and pop. His use of these styles put them front and center for white audiences that might have overlooked the genres in those decades of segregation. For this, Presley is considered an irrevocable part of the music genres and helping race relations.
MUSIC
People

Hugh Jackman Says Austin Butler 'Crushes' It as Elvis Presley in 2022 Biopic: 'Everyone Went Crazy'

Hugh Jackman is "thrilled, thrilled, thrilled" about fellow Australian Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. The Greatest Showman star, 53, couldn't contain his excitement as he urged his followers to see the Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler. Jackman gushed over the film in its entirety after having seen the movie in theaters with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in New York on Tuesday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
RadarOnline

The Men Who Would Be King: The Best (And Worst) Actors To Play Elvis

As Baz Luhrmann’s blockbuster Elvis biopic continues to wow movie theater crowds, one thing that has united audiences and critics is the performance of Austin Butler, who plays the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.Luhrmann himself says that casting Butler was a no-brainer from the start.“From the moment he walked into our first meeting all the way to the end, he lived as Elvis,” he revealed. “Not in the way a method actor would. It was more organic than that. His natural voice even lowered throughout the shoot. He somehow just became Elvis.”Butler’s performance may be one of the most praised...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

As A Small Town Southerner, I Want More Songs Like Ashley McBryde’s “Livin’ Next to Leroy”

One of the most common themes in country music is the pride of growing up in a small town. These songs talk about football games, good ol’ boys, high school, and pretty girls. It’s all nice and fun and, frankly, romanticized. I grew up in the most stereotypical Friday Night Lights southern small town. We had a big homecoming festival and parade for the football team. The high school I went to had a Death Day Pep Rally complete with […] The post As A Small Town Southerner, I Want More Songs Like Ashley McBryde’s “Livin’ Next to Leroy” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fame And Fortune
talentrecap.com

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Best Moments Together as a Couple

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary this weekend, which means it’s the perfect time to look back at some of their best moments as a couple over the years. Let’s reminisce about their the cutest milestones in their relationship. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s...
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Despite Diminishing Popularity, Elvis Presley Still Remains Relevant

A quick search on the Internet using Google and punching in the words “Beatles are irrelevant” and “Rolling Stones are irrelevant” garners some interesting results. The first search generates over half a million responses while the second reels in less than two million, but a search of “Elvis is irrelevant” shockingly rakes in twice the results of the other two combined.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NPR

The 1A Record Club: 'ELVIS' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The movie "ELVIS" tells the life story of Elvis Presley, one of the most famous musicians of the 20th century. Born into poverty in Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley rose to stardom as a teenager in the 1950s. His style and sound were modeled largely after the Black musicians he listened to as a kid and adult.
TUPELO, MS
E! News

Why Elvis Presley's Death Continues to Stir Conspiracy Theories

Watch: Austin Butler Admits It's Hard to Break Accent After "Elvis" A little less conversation a little more—actually no. The world is far from ready to stop talking about Elvis Presley. As Baz Luhrmann illustrates in his upcoming biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler in the titular role, the singer...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Hush Puppies Brings Back '50s Fashion With New Elvis Presley-Inspired Collection

Hush Puppies is bringing back vintage style with a modern twist. The American footwear brand recently released an Elvis Presley-inspired collection in honor of Warner Bros. Pictures‘ new biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler. The line is reviving 1950s fashion with a variety of oxfords and loafers, which can be...
PETS
IndieWire

‘We’re Going to Fly in This Movie’: ‘Elvis’ Cinematographer Mandy Walker on Shooting the King

Click here to read the full article. During his lifetime, Elvis Presley dominated popular culture. Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic “Elvis” — starring Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker — focuses on key incidents to illuminate the performer’s influence: Sun Records, the Army, his marriage, a string of movie musicals, the 1968 “Comeback Special,” and his Las Vegas residency all come back to life with the help of cinematographer Mandy Walker. This is Walker’s fourth collaboration with Luhrmann, after Australia and two Chanel shorts; a native of Melbourne, she was made a Member of the...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

6K+
Followers
592
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy