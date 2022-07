Liz Mulson of Bensalem and friends on their way to the Little Flower prom in a very unique transport. Bensalem teen Liz Mulson, a student at Little Flower Catholic High School, took a bun-in-a-million shot at a prom prize offered by the Oscar Mayer, the Madison, Wisc., hot dog producer. Against significant odds, she won, earning an unforgettable mode of transportation for her special night, the company’s Wienermobile. John Fey boiled down her story’s details for the Bensalem Patch.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO