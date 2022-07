PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Americans are traveling for the Fourth of July holiday weekend at near pre-pandemic numbers. AAA predicts nearly 48 million people will go 50 or more miles from home this weekend, that’s up 3.7% from 2021. Plenty of people are flying the friendly skies and the Philadelphia International Airport expects more flights this holiday compared to 2021. But, bad news for anyone who is supposed to be traveling to Philadelphia. All incoming flights to PHL are being held at their originating airport until 6 p.m. Airport officials tell CBS3 this is happening “up and down the East Coast.” They believe...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO