Lake County, MI

Lake County community events calendar

By Cathie Crew
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 3 days ago

The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact...

No fireworks in Clare this year, but Harrison has them

Due to a shipping issue, Clare did not have a fireworks display as part of the Summerfest celebration this year, but those who love to watch the annual display in the sky for the Fourth of July holiday weekend will still be able to see the lights in the sky in neighboring communities.
HARRISON, MI
Idlewild, MI
Reed City, MI
Michigan Government
Lake County, MI
Lake County, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Eight men arrested in Traverse City human trafficking sting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening This Weekend in Northern Michigan July 1-4

From kicking off the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City to yoga with a view at Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, June 30 to July 4, 2022, selected just for you by our MyNorth & Traverse Magazine Office Manager extraordinaire, Libby Stallman.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Eight Arrested In Grand Traverse County In Underage Solicitation Sting

Eight men were arrested in Grand Traverse County this month for solicitation of a minor, child sexually abusive activity, and use of a computer to commit a crime in a two-day multi-jurisdictional sting called Operation TC Safe, authorities announced Friday. Numerous agencies participated in the operation that took place June...
CNHI

Audience airs grievances about Kingsley superintendent, school board

KINGSLEY — Several teachers, parents and community members expressed their discontent with the Kingsley Area Schools administration and trustees at a recent board of education meeting. Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith was the subject of much of the public comment. From overcrowded classrooms to recent resignations, the comments from the...
KINGSLEY, MI
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

