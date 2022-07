CHICOPEE – Police are investigating reports that a body was found in the Connecticut River Sunday morning. A caller reported the possible discovery after 10 a.m. in the Willimansett section of the city, less than a mile from the Willimansett Bridge. People are being asked to avoid the area of Catherine and Sheppard streets while the investigation continues, police said.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO