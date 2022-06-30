ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Lake County Habitat golf outing a big success

By Submitted to the Star
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lake County Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 25th Anniversary "Blessing of the Clubs" golf outing on June 17 at Marquette Trails Country...

www.lakecountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Lake Michigan car ferries make fun Midwest getaways

A spin around Lake Michigan easily exceeds 1,000 miles and 18 hours of road time when following shoreline instead of interstate. That’s no vacation for the driver, or travelers low on leisure time. Another option: Shorten the loop by using two car ferries to cross the Great Lake, which...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lake County, MI
Society
County
Lake County, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Lake County, MI
Government
City
Ludington, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Projects to Create Jobs, Grow Life Sciences in Michigan

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of projects, including a business expansion by a global life sciences provider in Muskegon, community revitalization projects in Detroit, Battle Creek, and Sault Ste. Marie, and support that boosts Michigan’s agribusiness industry. The projects approved today represent a total capital investment of nearly $500 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Baker
wcmu.org

Blue Angels air show is traumatizing, some veterans say

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels air show is usually one of the most popular events at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, but some veterans are not happy to see them return this weekend. In past years, a group called Veterans For Peace have demonstrated against the air...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Volunteers#A Beautiful Day#Marquette Trails#Trailhead Bike Shop#Ace Hardware#The Fabric Peddler
traverseticker.com

Eight Arrested In Grand Traverse County In Underage Solicitation Sting

Eight men were arrested in Grand Traverse County this month for solicitation of a minor, child sexually abusive activity, and use of a computer to commit a crime in a two-day multi-jurisdictional sting called Operation TC Safe, authorities announced Friday. Numerous agencies participated in the operation that took place June...
WNEM

31 animals rescued from neglect in Isabella Co.

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Animal Treatment Society announced Wednesday it’s rescued 31 animals from an Isabella County property owner. According to its Facebook post, the dogs rescued were used for breeding and are unsocialized. HATS said its team only found out about the rescue today as...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
CNHI

Audience airs grievances about Kingsley superintendent, school board

KINGSLEY — Several teachers, parents and community members expressed their discontent with the Kingsley Area Schools administration and trustees at a recent board of education meeting. Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith was the subject of much of the public comment. From overcrowded classrooms to recent resignations, the comments from the...
KINGSLEY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
michigan.gov

Michigan’s miles of recycled rubberized road stretch on

Rubber, meet road. Not in the usual sense of tires rolling on pavement, but in rubber from scrap tires becoming part of road surfaces around Michigan. Recent paving projects backed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in Bay and Clare counties are expanding Michigan’s use of rubber tire scrap in road resurfacing, keeping the materials out of landfills and shaping the highways of the future.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Eight men arrested in Traverse City human trafficking sting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Drunk crashes through barricades in downtown Clare

An inebriated Cincinnati man crashed his northbound Denali into a 2,500-pound cement barricade blocking the downtown Clare area around 4:35 a.m. Saturday and pushed the barricade about a block through signs rerouting traffic, tents and other things set up for Summerfest. Joseph E. Evers, who was not injured, was arrested...
CLARE, MI
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
151
Followers
301
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy