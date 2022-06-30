Lake County Habitat golf outing a big success

Rubber, meet road. Not in the usual sense of tires rolling on pavement, but in rubber from scrap tires becoming part of road surfaces around Michigan. Recent paving projects backed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in Bay and Clare counties are expanding Michigan’s use of rubber tire scrap in road resurfacing, keeping the materials out of landfills and shaping the highways of the future.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO