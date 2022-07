SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lucas Giolito gave up just three hits in six innings to help the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 13-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.The White Sox had a game of threes of sorts: Selby Zavala had three hits and three RBIs, Gavin Sheets drove in three and Leury García added three hits. Chicago is now 7-1 all-time at Oracle Park.Joc Pederson had two hits, including an RBI double, for San Francisco, which began the day a season-high 8 ½ games out of first place. The Giants have lost 10 of 13.Giolito's...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO