Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Oregon Stacks Up

An estimated 222,123,223 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Oregon, 70.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Oregon is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of June 28, Oregon has received about 10,600,800 vaccinations and administered about 76.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 798,053 confirmed cases of the virus in Oregon as of June 28 -- or 19,043 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 26,186 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 28, 2022.

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people 1 Rhode Island 83.9% 886,586 36,024 2 Vermont 81.6% 511,047 20,047 3 Maine 80.7% 1,080,552 20,053 4 Connecticut 79.9% 2,854,467 23,054 5 Massachusetts 79.8% 5,508,507 27,702 6 Hawaii 78.6% 1,117,212 20,838 7 Washington D.C. 78.5% 537,557 22,683 8 New York 77.4% 15,118,501 28,428 9 Maryland 76.5% 4,619,984 18,607 10 New Jersey 76.2% 6,784,849 27,661 11 Virginia 74.1% 6,312,227 21,719 12 Washington 73.9% 5,569,940 21,766 13 California 72.7% 28,774,195 25,144 14 New Mexico 72.0% 1,508,324 26,514 15 New Hampshire 71.7% 972,636 24,364 16 Colorado 71.6% 4,078,121 26,460 17 Oregon 70.6% 2,960,319 19,043 18 Delaware 70.5% 681,839 29,262 19 Minnesota 70.0% 3,930,070 27,534 20 Pennsylvania 69.4% 8,890,427 23,326 21 Illinois 68.7% 8,751,012 26,671 22 Florida 68.2% 14,517,927 30,084 23 Wisconsin 66.2% 3,846,186 29,484 24 Utah 65.5% 2,071,898 30,645 25 Nebraska 64.2% 1,239,089 25,735 26 Arizona 63.3% 4,537,773 29,408 27 North Carolina 63.0% 6,546,339 27,417 28 Texas 62.9% 18,040,792 24,430 29 South Dakota 62.6% 552,581 27,574 30 Kansas 62.6% 1,821,877 27,544 31 Alaska 62.4% 460,056 35,174 32 Iowa 62.4% 1,968,384 25,111 33 Nevada 62.3% 1,891,499 25,231 34 Michigan 60.5% 6,050,898 25,931 35 Ohio 58.8% 6,869,000 24,082 36 South Carolina 58.3% 2,966,087 30,200 37 Oklahoma 58.1% 2,290,220 27,090 38 Kentucky 57.8% 2,583,150 31,163 39 Montana 57.6% 612,071 26,645 40 West Virginia 57.6% 1,040,373 29,241 41 Idaho 56.8% 997,167 26,196 42 Indiana 56.7% 3,795,186 26,331 43 Missouri 56.7% 3,473,306 24,236 44 North Dakota 56.1% 426,341 32,701 45 Georgia 55.8% 5,873,483 24,969 46 Tennessee 55.4% 3,753,065 31,091 47 Arkansas 55.1% 1,659,535 28,440 48 Louisiana 53.8% 2,505,300 26,148 49 Mississippi 52.1% 1,554,592 27,639 50 Alabama 51.7% 2,529,086 27,501 51 Wyoming 51.4% 296,828 28,272

