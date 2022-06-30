ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How California Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gQbkY7Y00 An estimated 222,123,223 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In California, 72.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though California is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of June 28, California has received about 94,594,200 vaccinations and administered about 82.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 9,946,098 confirmed cases of the virus in California as of June 28 -- or 25,144 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 26,186 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of June 28, 2022.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 83.9% 886,586 36,024
2 Vermont 81.6% 511,047 20,047
3 Maine 80.7% 1,080,552 20,053
4 Connecticut 79.9% 2,854,467 23,054
5 Massachusetts 79.8% 5,508,507 27,702
6 Hawaii 78.6% 1,117,212 20,838
7 Washington D.C. 78.5% 537,557 22,683
8 New York 77.4% 15,118,501 28,428
9 Maryland 76.5% 4,619,984 18,607
10 New Jersey 76.2% 6,784,849 27,661
11 Virginia 74.1% 6,312,227 21,719
12 Washington 73.9% 5,569,940 21,766
13 California 72.7% 28,774,195 25,144
14 New Mexico 72.0% 1,508,324 26,514
15 New Hampshire 71.7% 972,636 24,364
16 Colorado 71.6% 4,078,121 26,460
17 Oregon 70.6% 2,960,319 19,043
18 Delaware 70.5% 681,839 29,262
19 Minnesota 70.0% 3,930,070 27,534
20 Pennsylvania 69.4% 8,890,427 23,326
21 Illinois 68.7% 8,751,012 26,671
22 Florida 68.2% 14,517,927 30,084
23 Wisconsin 66.2% 3,846,186 29,484
24 Utah 65.5% 2,071,898 30,645
25 Nebraska 64.2% 1,239,089 25,735
26 Arizona 63.3% 4,537,773 29,408
27 North Carolina 63.0% 6,546,339 27,417
28 Texas 62.9% 18,040,792 24,430
29 South Dakota 62.6% 552,581 27,574
30 Kansas 62.6% 1,821,877 27,544
31 Alaska 62.4% 460,056 35,174
32 Iowa 62.4% 1,968,384 25,111
33 Nevada 62.3% 1,891,499 25,231
34 Michigan 60.5% 6,050,898 25,931
35 Ohio 58.8% 6,869,000 24,082
36 South Carolina 58.3% 2,966,087 30,200
37 Oklahoma 58.1% 2,290,220 27,090
38 Kentucky 57.8% 2,583,150 31,163
39 Montana 57.6% 612,071 26,645
40 West Virginia 57.6% 1,040,373 29,241
41 Idaho 56.8% 997,167 26,196
42 Indiana 56.7% 3,795,186 26,331
43 Missouri 56.7% 3,473,306 24,236
44 North Dakota 56.1% 426,341 32,701
45 Georgia 55.8% 5,873,483 24,969
46 Tennessee 55.4% 3,753,065 31,091
47 Arkansas 55.1% 1,659,535 28,440
48 Louisiana 53.8% 2,505,300 26,148
49 Mississippi 52.1% 1,554,592 27,639
50 Alabama 51.7% 2,529,086 27,501
51 Wyoming 51.4% 296,828 28,272

