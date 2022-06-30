ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fire Marshal Investigating Possible Case Of Arson In Philadelphia’s Overbrook Section

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KUmA_0gQbjx1o00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A possible case of arson is being investigated in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section. An Eyewitness captured cell phone video of the fire on the 1200 block of Atwood Road.

Police say three vehicles and a house caught on fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

We spoke to a woman who lives at the house. She says she was at the hospital when she learned of the fire.

“I had to get an Uber, leave the hospital, and come home because the room where the fire caught at, that’s where where my 10-year-old daughter sleeps at,” Sheila Alexander said.

No one was injured in the fire, and so far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Body Found Tied Up, Shot Inside Trunk Of Burning Car In Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a gruesome discovery in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. A body was found in the trunk of a burning car. Fire crews responded to the scene just off Verree Road near Pennypack Creek around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Once the fire was extinguished, officials found the victim tied up in the trunk of the car with a gunshot wound to his head. “So this is clearly an intentional act,” Inspector D F Pace said. “The victim was likely brought here to this location from some other location, found, kidnapped, and then likely shot on location here just before the vehicle was doused with gasoline and set ablaze.” The victim has not yet been identified. Police are still searching for the suspect and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Overbrook, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Fire Marshal
CBS Philly

Teenager In Upper Darby Dies Due To Gunshot Wound After Playing With Family Member’s Gun: Police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a teenager was shot and killed in Upper Darby on Friday night. Authorities believe the shooting happened while a group of children were playing with a family member’s gun. The incident happened on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane. Yesterday evening, a teenager was struck and killed by a single gunshot on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane. While the details are still being investigated, this is believed to be the result of a group of children playing with a family member’s gun. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 2, 2022 Upper Darby police is asking the public to educate their children about gun safety and to keep the family in your thoughts. They’re also working with the school district to provide resources and support for everyone affected by the tragedy. The shooting is under investigation.
UPPER DARBY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 70 Shots Fired During Triple Shooting In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 70 shots were fired during a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Thursday night, police say. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Griscom Street around 10 p.m. Police say a shootout unfolded between two different groups of people. One of the people in the group had a rifle, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police say a 30-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a Mazda with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in his right knee, according to police. He arrived to Temple Hospital by private vehicle. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in his left arm. He has already been discharged from Temple Hospital. Police say no arrests have been made, but they did recover weapons. Police say multiple unattended cars were hit by gunfire during the shooting. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Bodies Found In Abandoned Building In Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two bodies were found inside an abandoned building in Feltonville. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 4800 block of North Front Street on Thursday afternoon. Police tell CBS3 they found the bodies earlier on Thursday in the building that used to belong to Ampros Trophy Kings. At this point, homicide detectives do not know how the people died, or even how long they have been in there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Seek Missing Mother, Daughter From Philadelphia

Police are searching for a mother and daughter from Philadelphia who they say may be at risk of harm and were last seen days ago. Tiffany Ware, 35, and Kiara Vargas, 6, were last seen walking together on June 26 around 8 p.m. in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood, according to an advisory from the Pennsylvania State Police Department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy